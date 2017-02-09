Comrades rally around Phillips
Peter Phillips speaks with his son Mikael Phillips after submitting his application for president of the People's National Party yesterday. The top brass of the People's National Party yesterday gave strong support to Dr Peter Phillips as he submitted his nomination for the presidency of the party at the movement's headquarters on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC