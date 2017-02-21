COK celebrates by - giving back to students
Aloun Ndombet Assamba delivers a presentation to staff members at the COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union's Blast-Off & 50th Anniversary Launch held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, January 19. Aloun Ndombet Assamba, chief executive officer of COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union, and her senior managers journeyed to western Jamaica for the launch of the firm's 50th-anniversary celebration, which was held at Fresh Bread Ministries in Montego Bay recently. In an animated presentation to COK membership in attendance, Assamba spoke of the relevance of COK in a changing society, the company's push to support more individuals to start micro businesses, and the numerous programmes available to its membership.
