COK celebrates by - giving back to st...

COK celebrates by - giving back to students

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Aloun Ndombet Assamba delivers a presentation to staff members at the COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union's Blast-Off & 50th Anniversary Launch held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, January 19. Aloun Ndombet Assamba, chief executive officer of COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union, and her senior managers journeyed to western Jamaica for the launch of the firm's 50th-anniversary celebration, which was held at Fresh Bread Ministries in Montego Bay recently. In an animated presentation to COK membership in attendance, Assamba spoke of the relevance of COK in a changing society, the company's push to support more individuals to start micro businesses, and the numerous programmes available to its membership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC