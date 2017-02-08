Citizenship for Jamaicans high on Eth...

Citizenship for Jamaicans high on Ethiopiaa s agenda

Jamaica Observer

ETHIOPIAN ambassador to Jamaica, North America and Mexico, Girma Birru, says he is working with the Jamaican Government to sort out issues of citizenship for Jamaicans residing in Shashamane, Ethiopia. "In Ethiopia there isn't dual citizenship and some of the Jamaicans have been living there for the last 50, 60 years," the ambassador shared.

