Charge Alkaline or Release Him, Judge Tells Police

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A judge, this morning, ruled that dancehall deejay Alkaline is to be released by 6:00 pm if the police do not charge him. A habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person's release, unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

