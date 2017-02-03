Cayman Islands announces conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans
Here are the conditions: 1) The Jamaican traveller must have a valid United States, United Kingdom or Canadian visa 2) The Jamaican traveller must be visiting the Cayman Islands directly from the US, UK or Canada 3) The Jamaican traveller must be staying in the Cayman Islands for no longer than 30 days McLaughlin said these requirements are to ensure that the US, UK or Canadian visa of the Jamaican traveller is authentic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC