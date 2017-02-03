Caricel to continue trading despite l...

Caricel to continue trading despite legal issues

Telecoms provider Symbiote Investments Ltd, which trades as Caricel, says it will continue offering competitive services as an LTE advanced telecoms provider in Jamaica despite recent court developments. According to Minett Lawrence, company secretary for Symbiote Investments, the company will continue to offer a range of services to consumers on excellent terms and at affordable prices.

Chicago, IL

