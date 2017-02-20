Caribbean cruises, Cancun and London ...

Caribbean cruises, Cancun and London are popular vacation destinations for Americans

Caribbean cruises and Cancun are the top two international vacation destinations for Americans in 2017 just as they were last year, but with the value of the U.S. Dollar at near record highs, London moves up a notch to number three in a new survey of travel professionals. As part of its annual Travel Trends Survey, Travel Leaders Group polled 1,689 of its U.S.-based travel agency owners, managers and frontline agents about the international destinations they've booked for 2017.

Chicago, IL

