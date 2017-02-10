Budget to be tabled today

Thursday Read more: The Gleaner

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force 2JR in rehearsal yesterday on Duke Street, Kingston, for the ceremonial opening of Parliament today. Jamaicans will know today how much revenue the Government will target for the upcoming fiscal year when the National Budget for the 2017-2018 financial year is tabled in the Parliament.

Chicago, IL

