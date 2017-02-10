Budget to be tabled today
Members of the Jamaica Defence Force 2JR in rehearsal yesterday on Duke Street, Kingston, for the ceremonial opening of Parliament today. Jamaicans will know today how much revenue the Government will target for the upcoming fiscal year when the National Budget for the 2017-2018 financial year is tabled in the Parliament.
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Thu
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
