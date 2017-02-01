Breathless Montego Bay Resort to be o...

Breathless Montego Bay Resort to be opened by month end

The 150-room resort, located next door to sister properties, Secrets Wild Orchid and Secrets St James, is an adult-only five-star resort, targeting couples, singles and honeymooners. The hotel was expected to be opened in December, but AMResort's senior vice president of marketing, Colette Baruth said weather contributed significantly to the delay.

