Boom All-Star Clash returns

17 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Clashes, whether in the form of deejaying, sound system or dance, have been ingrained in the dancehall culture and are very popular among Jamaican and international audiences. As an event that promotes the authentic dancehall culture, the tone was set for the Boom All-Star Clash competition during its launch, held last Thursday at the All Star HQ in Olympic Way, Kingston 11, when dancehall artiste Mr Lex and comedian Christopher 'Johnny' Daley entertained the audience with a sound clash.

