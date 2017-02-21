Boom All-Star Clash returns
Clashes, whether in the form of deejaying, sound system or dance, have been ingrained in the dancehall culture and are very popular among Jamaican and international audiences. As an event that promotes the authentic dancehall culture, the tone was set for the Boom All-Star Clash competition during its launch, held last Thursday at the All Star HQ in Olympic Way, Kingston 11, when dancehall artiste Mr Lex and comedian Christopher 'Johnny' Daley entertained the audience with a sound clash.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
