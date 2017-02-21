Big plans for Invest MoBay initiative
The initiative will be marked by a business panel and luncheon designed to expose attendants to some alternative emerging opportunities in Montego Bay, which is arguably the fastest-growing city in the English-speaking Caribbean, with approximately 180,000 residents. The summit will be hinged on the key areas of agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, infrastructure development, transportation, housing, and services.
