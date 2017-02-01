Barry Oa Brien starts afresh in Jamai...

Barry Oa Brien starts afresh in Jamaica with new venture capital firm

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

NCCP - comprised of O'Brien and partners Ciaran Burke and Robbie Burns - is proposing to pave the way for companies which envision entering larger regional markets. Headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, NCCP aims to address the fragmented nature of doing business in selected sectors in the Caribbean by acquiring and then merging existing profitable businesses in multiple markets, thus creating pan-Caribbean businesses with scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC