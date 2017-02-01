Barry Oa Brien starts afresh in Jamaica with new venture capital firm

NCCP - comprised of O'Brien and partners Ciaran Burke and Robbie Burns - is proposing to pave the way for companies which envision entering larger regional markets. Headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, NCCP aims to address the fragmented nature of doing business in selected sectors in the Caribbean by acquiring and then merging existing profitable businesses in multiple markets, thus creating pan-Caribbean businesses with scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.