Barber gives Ziggy edge

IT is a Jamaica vs USA showdown in the Best Reggae Album category at this evening's Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Jamaican contenders are Ziggy Marley by Ziggy Marley, Everlasting from Raging Fyah, and Reggae For Her - Sly and Robbie Presents Devin Di Dakta and JL .

