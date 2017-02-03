Aviator Visits Moore Airport to Tout STEM Efforts
Capt. Barrington Irving, the only black pilot to complete a solo flight across the world, was the keynote speaker at a reception presented Wednesday by Scholastic Education and the Moore County Airport Authority. About 40 people, most of them local educators, attended the event, which was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the airport's runway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
