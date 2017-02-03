An innovative new law school coming

Read more: The Gleaner

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Senator Ruel Reid has the attention of Group Executive Chairman of the University College of the Caribbean Dr Winston Adams; President of the JOF Haynes Law College of the Americas Dr Velma Brown Hamilton; and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs in Guyana, Basil Williams, at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston. A partnership among the government of Guyana, the Law College of the Americas and the University College of the Caribbean has cleared the way for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School of the Americas , to be based in Georgetown, Guyana.

Chicago, IL

