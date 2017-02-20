Altercation: An Actual War Criminal....
My new Nation column is called "An Actual American War Criminal May Become Our Second-Ranking Diplomat," and it contains the subhed,"Elliott Abrams spent the Reagan years abetting genocide--now, he has been floated as Trump's deputy secretary of state." You can find it here: https://www.thenation.com/article/an-actual-american-war-criminal-may-become-our-second-ranking-diplomat/ Also, I was genuinely honored to be asked to speak at the conference of rabbis, sponsored by Truah: The Rabbinic Call to Human Rights, yesterday, from which these rabbis decided to get themselves arrested to protest the travel ban last night.
