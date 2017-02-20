Altercation: An Actual War Criminal....

Altercation: An Actual War Criminal....

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Switched

My new Nation column is called "An Actual American War Criminal May Become Our Second-Ranking Diplomat," and it contains the subhed,"Elliott Abrams spent the Reagan years abetting genocide--now, he has been floated as Trump's deputy secretary of state." You can find it here: https://www.thenation.com/article/an-actual-american-war-criminal-may-become-our-second-ranking-diplomat/ Also, I was genuinely honored to be asked to speak at the conference of rabbis, sponsored by Truah: The Rabbinic Call to Human Rights, yesterday, from which these rabbis decided to get themselves arrested to protest the travel ban last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC