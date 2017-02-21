Africa: In Tribute to Peter Abrahams - a Champion of Pan Africanism and Anti-Colonialism
South African literary icon and Pan-Africanist, Peter Henry Abrahams , died in his adopted home of Jamaica on January 18 2017. He was 97. The author of some 12 novels, Abrahams was also a stalwart in the anti-colonial struggles dating back to the 1940s.
