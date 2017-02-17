a Man Up Jamaicaa

An intervention called "Man Up Jamaica - A Call to Healthy, Responsible Manhood" - is being described as a movement that is poised to change the landscape of the Jamaican society. Regional Technical Director of the Southern Regional Health Authority , Dr Michael Coombs, who is the pioneer of the initiative, noted in a press release from the health authority that "Man Up Jamaica" was conceptualised in 2015 as a component of a wider initiative: "Good Health Begins at Home".

