A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited; Affirms Credit Ratings of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited and Certain Subsidiaries A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ from B+ and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bbb" from "bbb-" of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited . Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A- and the Long-Term ICR of "a-" of Sagicor Life Inc. .

