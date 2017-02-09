a Crime Free Februarya launched in Granville

a Crime Free Februarya launched in Gr...

The Granville Peace, Justice and Resource Development Foundation has launched an initiative, dubbed 'Crime Free February' aimed at making a crime free 28 days in the month across Granville and other sections of St James. Councillor for the Granville Division, Michael Troupe, said after attending the funeral services for two murder victims earlier this year, he was prompted to initiate the concept.

