500 PNP votes saved - Eastern St Andrew Comrades praise UWI for...

These board shops at the front of the Mona Commons squatter community in St Andrew are slated to be replaced when the redevelopment of the area is complete.. The People's National Party's Andre Hylton, the former member of parliament for St Andrew Eastern, and councillor for the Papine division, Venesha Phillips, have applauded the University of the West Indies for its decision to allow squatters to remain on land in Mona Commons, St Andrew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.