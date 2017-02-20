16 killed, 50 injured as truck overtu...

16 killed, 50 injured as truck overturns in northeast India

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Sixteen people were killed and more than 50 injured when a truck carrying churchgoers overturned in a hilly region of northeast India early Sunday, police said. The accident occurred around 8.30am at Nongspung village, 11 km from the district headquarters of Nogstoin on the road to Shillong .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC