Whatsoever thou doest, doest

Having lost the February 25, 2016 General Election as a result of self-inflicted wounds, the now Opposition People's National Party is beginning to look like a character in search of an author. To add insult to injury, the results of the November 28 Local Government Elections confirmed that Norman Manley's party could well be on its way to the political wilderness and it has nobody to blame but itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.