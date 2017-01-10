Western childrena s hospital timely; ...

Western childrena s hospital timely; kudos all around

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The just-concluded agreement between Jamaica and the People's Republic of China for the construction of the Child and Adolescent Hospital in western Jamaica is one of those developments we are happy to see. It is one of those occasions when the current Administration has moved with dispatch to conclude an agreement initiated by the previous Administration that will redound to the great benefit of Jamaicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC