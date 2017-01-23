Wehby meeting with Western Union comp...

Wehby meeting with Western Union compliance unit

4 hrs ago

GraceKennedy CEO Don Wehby flew overseas to meet with the head of compliance at Western Union this week, in the wake of a big fine imposed on the global money-transfer company by American regulators. In an agreement with the US Department of Justice , Western Union agreed last week to pay US$586 million to compensate victims whom it was accused of not adequately protecting from fraud.

