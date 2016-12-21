Waynesburg U. students to participate...

Waynesburg U. students to participate in service trips during winter break

Thirty Waynesburg University students, along with faculty and staff members, are participating in three international service trips during their winter this week, with groups traveling to the Bahamas, Jamaica and the island of Bonaire.

Chicago, IL

