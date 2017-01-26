Vision resource centre now offering services for people with low vision
JAMAICANS who are classified as having low vision will now have access to well-needed services and physical aids at the newly opened Low Vision Resource Centre, located on the grounds of the Jamaica Society for the Blind . The centre will provide services in the area of vision screening, counselling to assist persons with loss of sight, as well as the provision of low-cost prescription glasses.
