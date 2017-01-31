US will continue to support regional ...

US will continue to support regional energy programme

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development in Jamaica, Maura Barry, addresses an energy efficiency training workshop for members of the hotel sector in Montego Bay, St James, recently. Ms Barry told participants that the United States government will continue to give full support to Jamaica and other Caribbean countries to become energy independent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) 12 hr Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC