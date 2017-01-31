US will continue to support regional energy programme
Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development in Jamaica, Maura Barry, addresses an energy efficiency training workshop for members of the hotel sector in Montego Bay, St James, recently. Ms Barry told participants that the United States government will continue to give full support to Jamaica and other Caribbean countries to become energy independent.
