US Lifts Gun Ban

THE United States has resumed the authorisation process for firearm export licences to Jamaica, lifting an almost two-month ban that was imposed in November last year. The US Embassy in Kingston said in a news release yesterday that the State Department has resumed the authorisation process, considering each case on its merits.

