US gets tough over Caricel - At least three attorneys among six...

19 hrs ago

The United States has revoked the visitors' visas of six prominent Jamaicans, including three senior attorneys, in what sources say is a shot across the bow of the Andrew Holness-led administration over its failure to cancel the spectrum licence granted to Symbiote Investments Limited, which trades as Caricel. "The US is adamant that Caricel is not fit and proper to operate a spectrum licence and has made it clear to the administration that it will take action if the licence is not revoked," a senior government source told The Sunday Gleaner yesterday as he confirmed that the visas were cancelled.

