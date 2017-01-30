Update Parliament on logistics hub in...

Update Parliament on logistics hub initiative - Hylton

It's time for an update in Parliament on Jamaica's logistics hub push, says Anthony Hylton, the opposition spokesman on industry, even while insisting it's an exaggeration to say the US$8-billion project is doomed in Jamaica. "I've been at pains to clarify that the proposed Goat Islands project for which, Mr Prime Minister, an update is due in this Parliament now or any time soon, was never intended to be the logistics hub but would be complementary to it, if and when developed," Hylton said while contributing to a debate last Tuesday in the House of Representatives on legislation to grant university status to the Caribbean Maritime Institute .

Chicago, IL

