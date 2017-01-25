Under 'Trumponomics', Jamaica told to...

Under 'Trumponomics', Jamaica told to expect less remittances, more deportees

Immigration lawyer Dahlia Walker-Huntington and CEO of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Dennis Chung, are seen here at the economic forum 'Trumponomics: Repercussions for Jamaica', hosted by Victoria Mutual Wealth Management at Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston on Monday, January 23. Should the United States government follow through on a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, Jamaica will feel the effects immediately on its remittance flows from that market, according to immigration lawyer Dahlia Walker-Huntington.

