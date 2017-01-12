Two injured, restaurant vehicles burn...

Two injured, restaurant vehicles burnt in Lilliput tragedy

3 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Two people were admitted to hospital last night following a fiery five-vehicle collision on the Northern Coastal Highway in the vicinity of Lilliput, St James. According to alleged eyewitnesses, about 6:15 pm a trailer truck was travelling along the road towards Falmouth when it collided with a Toyota minibus that was exiting from a minor road onto the highway.

