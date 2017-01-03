Travel advisory issued after 2 cases of malaria confirmed - News
THE Ministry of Health yesterday issued a travel advisory to Jamaicans visiting malaria-affected countries following the confirmation of two imported cases here. "The Ministry of Health is urging Jamaicans to be cautious when travelling to areas affected with malaria," the ministry said, and advised Jamaicans to contact their physician or health centre before travelling to malaria endemic areas and if they develop symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting after returning from affected territories.
