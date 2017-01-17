Trafigura judgment to be handed down April 28

The court has been hearing a legal challenge brought by People's National Party President Portia Simpson Miller and other party functionaries against the decision of Justice Lennox Campbell for them to answer in open court to questions about a $31 million dollar donation to party by the Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer. For years, authorities in The Netherlands have been attempting to get answers from Simpson Miller, PNP chairman Robert Pickersgill, Phillip Paulwell, former general secretary Colin Campbell and businessman Norton Hinds about the donation the party received a decade ago.

