Trafigura an exercise in futility, says Knight

People's National Party lawyers yesterday declared that the Trafigura issue is a "dead" matter and should be buried, as Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller and the other four members of the party cannot be forced to subject themselves to questioning in open court. Dutch officials want to question Simpson Miller, PNP Chairman Robert Pickersgill, former Cabinet ministers Phillip Paulwell and Colin Campbell, as well as businessman Norton Hinds in relation to a $31-million donation to the PNP in 2006 by the Dutch firm Trafigura Baheer.

