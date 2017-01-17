Traffic changes coming for MoBay
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Hon Dr Horace Chang has announced plans to improve traffic management in the city of Montego Bay. Speaking during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister's western offices in Montego Bay last Wednesday, Chang said the measures include repairing electronic traffic signals, reconfiguring some roadways, and the upgrading of road surfaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC