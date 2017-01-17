Traffic changes coming for MoBay

Monday

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Hon Dr Horace Chang has announced plans to improve traffic management in the city of Montego Bay. Speaking during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister's western offices in Montego Bay last Wednesday, Chang said the measures include repairing electronic traffic signals, reconfiguring some roadways, and the upgrading of road surfaces.

Chicago, IL

