Three more monthsa wait for Trafigura ruling

The Appeal Court is to rule on April 28 whether Portia Simpson Miller and the other four members of the People's National Party should answer questions in open court about the $31-million donation the party received from Dutch oil firm, Trafigura in 2006. Court of Appeal President Dennis Morrison, and justices Hillary Phillips and Patrick Brooks on Thursday completed hearing legal arguments from lawyers representing Simpson Miller, PNP Chairman Robert Pickersgill, Phillip Paulwell, Colin Campbell, and Norton Hinds, as well as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which is representing the Netherlands Government under the Mutual Assistance Criminal Matters Act.

