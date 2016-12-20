The Spirit of Budo: History of Japanese Martial Arts to visit Kingston

National Museum Jamaica is presenting the exhibition entitled 'The Spirit of Budo: The History of Japanese Martial Arts' from January 9, 2017, to March 18, 2017, at the Institute of Jamaica, Water Lane Gallery. 'The Spirit of Budo: The History of Japanese Martial Arts' is an overseas travelling exhibition, which has been received from the Japan Foundation through the Embassy of Japan to Jamaica.

