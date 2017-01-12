The Music Diaries | Chin's Calypso Se...

The Music Diaries | Chin's Calypso Sextet led mento to great success

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The works of the Chin's Calypso Sextet from the golden age of mento music and particularly the production skills of Ivan Chin for the group, bring into sharp focus the contribution made by several Chinese-Jamaican record producers to Jamaican popular music. But although Ivan Chin's contribution was crucial to the early development of the music and to mento in particular, his name is seldom mentioned among a list of such prominent Chinese-Jamaican producers like Byron Lee, Randy Chin, Leslie Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC