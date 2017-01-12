The Music Diaries | Chin's Calypso Sextet led mento to great success

The works of the Chin's Calypso Sextet from the golden age of mento music and particularly the production skills of Ivan Chin for the group, bring into sharp focus the contribution made by several Chinese-Jamaican record producers to Jamaican popular music. But although Ivan Chin's contribution was crucial to the early development of the music and to mento in particular, his name is seldom mentioned among a list of such prominent Chinese-Jamaican producers like Byron Lee, Randy Chin, Leslie Kong.

