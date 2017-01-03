The Music Diaries | Bedasse was centr...

The Music Diaries | Bedasse was central to mento era of J'can music

Three Calypsonians who are popularly known as 'The Ticklers', received a cheering welcome in Ocho Rios on their arrival from Australia where they wound up a nin month tour sponsored by GTVO television of Australia. The three Jamaicans are Donald Slue, Harold Richardson and Chrles Song.

