The acting police commisha s crime stats just a bunch of malarkey

The acting police commissioner in Jamaica, Novelette Grant, last week released an impressive list of statistics in a desperate attempt at burnishing the much-fractured image of the Jamaican Constabulary Force. This comes after the continued public outcry for more effective policing across the island and in the wake of the continued murder rampage, with 38 Jamaicans murdered on the island, year to date, and with 2017 only 17 days old.

