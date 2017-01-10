The acting police commisha s crime st...

The acting police commisha s crime stats just a bunch of malarkey

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The acting police commissioner in Jamaica, Novelette Grant, last week released an impressive list of statistics in a desperate attempt at burnishing the much-fractured image of the Jamaican Constabulary Force. This comes after the continued public outcry for more effective policing across the island and in the wake of the continued murder rampage, with 38 Jamaicans murdered on the island, year to date, and with 2017 only 17 days old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC