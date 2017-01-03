Teamaker Perishables Jamaica to add n...

Teamaker Perishables Jamaica to add new factory

Yesterday

By the end of the year, tea manufacturer Perishables Jamaica Limited plans to commission a second factory in south Manchester. Chief Executive Officer Norman Wright says the company, which packages its products in Kingston, is investing $30 million to shift some of Perishables' manufacturing process to the new locale.

Chicago, IL

