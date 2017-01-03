Taking the 'Sandz' to the streets with Jamaica carnival

Contributed Julianne Lee, director of Jamaica Carnival is greeted by Supreme Events directors Dexter Young and Carlton Davy during the Sandz Beach event at the 7th Harbour Palisadoes on Sunday. One of the Caribbean's hottest beach parties, Sandz will be on the road with the rebirth of Byron Lee's brainchild, Jamaica Carnival, come Carnival Sunday, April 23. For the past three years, the Sandz brand has grown tremendously and has received overwhelming support from fun-loving Jamaicans.

