Taking the 'Sandz' to the streets wit...

Taking the 'Sandz' to the streets with Jamaica carnival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Gleaner

Contributed Julianne Lee, director of Jamaica Carnival is greeted by Supreme Events directors Dexter Young and Carlton Davy during the Sandz Beach event at the 7th Harbour Palisadoes on Sunday. One of the Caribbean's hottest beach parties, Sandz will be on the road with the rebirth of Byron Lee's brainchild, Jamaica Carnival, come Carnival Sunday, April 23. For the past three years, the Sandz brand has grown tremendously and has received overwhelming support from fun-loving Jamaicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,297

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC