Supreme Court resumes hearing on compensation for Lasco/Medimpex
The Supreme Court is scheduled to resume hearing statements from witnesses for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in the hypertension drug case involving Jamaican distributors Lasco and Medimpex tomorrow at King Street. Justice Viviene Harris is expected to hear further evidence from Ronald Camps, a former financial director at Pfizer, who held the post 2005-2012, when the court allowed an injunction preventing Lasco and Medimpex from selling their popular hypertension/blood pressure pills - Las Amlodipine and Normodipine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
