TELECOMMUNICATIONS providers Digicel and Flow yesterday endorsed the Stay Alert app, introduced by the Ministry of National Security as an important technological tool in the fight against crime. Both companies agreed to preload the app on all devices being sold to their customers in Jamaica, and to also send text messages to existing customers encouraging them to download the app.

