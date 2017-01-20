Stability, business-friendly environment working for us - Editorial

We are encouraged by the commitments given by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to investors and the Jamaican people last Friday, commitments which are the nucleus of the economic growth that this country so desperately needs to make the lives of our people better. Mr Holness, in welcoming a US$50-million hotel and motor vehicle investment by Sandals Resorts, Marriott International, ATL Automotive, and BMW, said his Government had created the environment in which investors can accurately measure and manage risks.

