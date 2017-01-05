Southwest's plans in motion for Carib...

Southwest's plans in motion for Caribbean service from Fort Lauderdale, flights out of Cincinnati

16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines expects to begin daily nonstop flights in June to several Caribbean destinations from a new concourse at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the carrier said Thursday. The carrier filed an application with the federal government for service to Grand Cayman from Fort Lauderdale beginning June 4. The government must approve Southwest's proposal.

Chicago, IL

