Southwest to add four new international routes from Fort Lauderdale on June 4
On Wednesday, the Dallas-based carrier opened sales for its new nonstop route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International to Grand Cayman's Owen Roberts International Airport, which is set to begin June 4, pending final government approval. Travelers can take advantage of fares from $89 one-way from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, for purchase before 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26, Southwest said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC