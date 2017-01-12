Six suspects killed at Jamaican police checkpoint

Six suspected members of a criminal gang have died in a shootout with Jamaican police near the tourist zone of Montego Bay, officials said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35369600.ece/e228b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-05e26e2f-a287-435a-8569-c55db2fa78ca_I1.jpg Six suspected members of a criminal gang have died in a shootout with Jamaican police near the tourist zone of Montego Bay, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.